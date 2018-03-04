Home

DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Mental Health And Depression

“No matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day.”


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors

Source: Ron Turenne / Getty

NBA All Star DeMar DeRozan has been open with fans about maintaining his mental health.

Last month he mentioned depression on Twitter.

In a new interview with ESPN, he talks more about what led him to share the tweets.

via SLAM:

It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” the 28-year-old Raptors all-star said. “We all got feelings . . . all of that. Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”

It was a hard time. DeRozan was letting everyone know.

“I always have various nights,” he said in a wide-ranging and wildly open glimpse into his private life. “I’ve always been like that since I was young, but I think that’s where my demeanour comes from.

“I’m so quiet, if you don’t know me. I stay standoffish in a sense, in my own personal space, to be able to cope with whatever it is you’ve got to cope with.”

