On-Site Free Tax Foreclosure Prevention Workshop on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm @ Adam Butzel Recreation Center 10500 Lyndon St., Detroit

See what resources are available to help you save your home.

At the FREE ON_SITE counseling session, you will receive assistance and information about the Distressed Owner Occupant Exemption Form, Homeowner Property Tax Assistance Program Forms,(formerly known as Poverty Tax Exemption). Principal Residence Exemption, probate or deed questions & more

This is your opportunity to meet with a housing counselor in your neighborhood & come up with a step by step plan to get your home out of tax foreclosure & learn about the options available to you!

WHAT TO BRING WITH YOU

Bring a copy of the deed, proof of ownership, land contract and/or lease

Driver’s license or valid photo ID

Recent DTE bill, phone bill or mail with name and address on it

Any and all correspondence from Wayne County

ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND.