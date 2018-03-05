Home

Childish Gambino Is Going On Tour! Find Out Where You Can Catch Him And Rae Sremmurd

The tour kicks off later on this year in Atlanta


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

Chilidsh Gambino is finally going on tour.

Many fans were scared that we’d never get a tour from the “3005” rapper again since Donald Glover has talked about ditching his musician moniker a few times in recent interviews. It looks like we don’t have to worry about that after all–at least not in the very near future–as the Atlanta native just announced that he’s going on tour later on this year with special guest Rae Sremmurd.

The tour is going to serve as the first time Gambino has toured in support of his last studio album, Grammy-nominated Awaken, My Love!. As aforementioned, this could be the last time he tours as Childish Gambino, because he re-confirmed earlier this year that he, at some point, plans to retire the name. His reasoning?  He explained during a Q&A ceremony at January’s Grammy Awards, “I’m still making another project right now. But I like endings. I think they’re important to progress.”

Childish Gambino’s North American tour is set to kick off in his hometown of Atlanta on September 6, later stopping in about a dozen cities across the United States and Canada.

The 13 announced tour dates are all below:

September 6Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

September 8Chicago, IL – United Center

September 10Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

September 12Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 18 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 19Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 22Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 23Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 26Inglewood, CA – The Forum

September 27Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

September 29Seattle, WA – KeyArena

September 30Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

