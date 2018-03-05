Davenport University appoints Lisa Howze as first VP for Detroit

Davenport University announces the appointment of Lisa Howze as its first Vice President for Detroit Campuses and Strategic Partnerships. In this new role, Howze will be responsible for executing strategies and developing partnerships that successfully launch and grow a new campus in the Midtown area while also overseeing operations of Davenport’s Warren Campus.

“We are pleased to add a leader of Lisa’s caliber to the Davenport team,” said Dr. Richard Pappas, President of Davenport University. “We have a long history of supporting higher education needs in the Detroit market, but our impending move to a new campus in the Midtown area requires new leadership with a strong knowledge of the region and the ability to develop partnerships that produce results. That is what we have seen in Lisa and what we expect she will deliver for Davenport University.”

Howze begins in her new role with the University on March 1. She recently had been serving as Chief Government Affairs Officer for City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, for whom she previously served as Chief of Staff. Prior to working with the mayor, Howze represented the 2nd District in the Michigan House of Representatives. Before that, she founded and was principal speaker and trainer for Speaking Life Principles Inc., providing personal and professional development programs to organizations. Early career roles tapping into her financial and business acumen were with DTE Energy Company and Arthur Andersen LLP.

A CPA, Howze earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and her Master of Science in Finance from Walsh College. Serving on the boards of Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA), Accounting Aid Society, and the Chandler Park Conservancy, Howze earned MICPA’s Outstanding Certified Public Accountant in Government Impact Award in 2017, the Women of Excellence Award from Michigan Chronicle in 2014, and was named Habitat for Humanity Michigan’s 2011 Public Official of the Year.

