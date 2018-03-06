Biffany Is Coming! Brad Pitt And Tiffany Will Be Lovers This Time Next Year

Tiffany Haddish gave us everything we needed at Sunday night’s Oscars. From charging over to Meryl Streep on the red carpet to her hilarious moment with Maya Rudolph, Haddish consistently proves why she is the hottest comedian in the world. However, she wasn’t just making as laugh at the Oscars, she was also making some plans a year in advance and it has to do with the legendary Brad Pitt.

While chatting with Kelly Ripa, Tiffany revealed she met Brad Pitt in an elevator and made an arrangement one year from now, “I just met him in an elevator. He said in one year, if he’s single and I’m single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means!” She also added, “But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I can be with a man that got that many kids.” Watch the hilarious moment below:

Let’s hope this is for real. Tiffany Haddish could be the type of woman Brad needs. While Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow appear to be nice women, Haddish might be the soul that Pitt hasn’t had since Robin Givens. Yep, Pitt dated Robin in the late 1980s.

Did you know Robin Givens and Brad Pitt used to date? https://t.co/f5q5NscN1L pic.twitter.com/F74vPrQ970 — ESSENCE (@Essence) November 16, 2017

Make it happen, Tiff! We are rooting for you.

