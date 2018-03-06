Empty Bowls Detroit Returns to Eastern Market On Friday, March 9th

On Friday, March 9, 2018, from 5:00pm – 10:00pm, over 650 guests will fill Detroit’s historic Eastern Market – Shed #5 for Empty Bowls Detroit. The annual event raises funds and awareness for the food program at Cass Community Social Services. Now in its third year at Eastern Market, EBD has raised $60,000 and welcomed more than 1,000 guests over the past two years. Local celebrities from the worlds of Detroit sports, media and culture will be on hand to serve soup and area bands (The Relics, A Man Named Hooper and Roll & Tumble) will provide live entertainment. Empty Bowls Detroit guests will savor offerings of soup, bread, cheese, dessert, beer and wine from an array of Detroit area restaurants and organizations including:

Amore Da Roma – Bacco – Bommaritos – Cafe Muse – Cass Catering – Cafe Cortina – Cafe Sugar – Central Kitchen Crews Inn – DAC – Devries – Eastern Market – Fishbones – Grey Ghost – Harry’s – Johnny Noodle King

Just Baked – La Macaroon – LaFeria Restaurant – Lumetta – Randy’s Sausage – Red Truck

Rosie’s Café – Soup Sala – Selden Standard – Seva Detroit – Slow’s BBQ – Sugar Rush

Townhouse Detroit – Tubby’s – Variety Vending – Village Market GPWaterMark Bar and Grille – Vivio’s

In 2017, Cass’ food program served 700,000 congregate meals and provided 150 low-income households with monthly food distributions. Funds raised by Empty Bowls Detroit has allowed Cass to purchase new kitchen equipment and more than 47,000 pounds of food. One in five children and more than 700,000 people in southeast Michigan struggles with hunger.

“Empty Bowls Detroit has grown more than we ever imagined. The outpouring of support we’ve received from across metro Detroit and beyond is astounding,” said Calli Duncan, partner at Foley & Mansfield, PLLP and Empty Bowls Detroit Co-chair. “Our continued expansion has enabled us to increase our support of Cass Community Social Services’ Food Programs each year and we are so pleased to be able to help such a worthy organization with such a fun event.”

Tickets can be purchased for a $40 donation at www.emptybowlsdetroit.com, or for $50 at the door. Food and drink are included with purchase, Empty Bowls Detroit is a 21 and over event. All EBD attendees also take home a hand-painted ceramic bowl as a reminder that someone’s bowl is always empty.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: