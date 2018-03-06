Sorority wraps up Community Outreach Initiative with daytime soiree

Southfield Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., celebrates 105 years of scholarship, sisterhood and service with the 2018 Founders Day Soiree & Tribute on Saturday, March 10.

The soiree and tribute will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Shriners Silver Garden Auditorium & Conference Center, 24350 Southfield Road in Southfield. The theme of the event is Getting Back to Service: Footprints in the Field; a salute to the Sorority’s founding principle of public service and Southfield Alumnae Chapter’s service area. The ticket cost is $65 for general admission. Proceeds will benefit a local charitable organization.

The event features a strolling buffet and live entertainment from Detroit’s own Jukeboxx Inc.

“As we celebrate more than 100 years of Sisterhood, Scholarship and Service, I pay homage to the 22 dynamic collegiate women who founded our illustrious sisterhood at Howard University. One of the first public acts of the Sorority was participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington D.C. in March of 1913, which laid the foundation of service. We are honored to continue this legacy while reaching individuals in the community in which we live, work and play”, says Danita L. Wimbush, president of Southfield Alumnae Chapter.

While Getting Back to Service: Footprints in the Field is Southfield Alumnae Chapter’s official celebration of Founders Day, the chapter kicked off its Founders Day activities months ago with three service-oriented projects:

Project 50/50 – Forum on Mass Incarceration at Triumph Church, West Campus

Food Pantry – Shop, Organize and Stock – South Oakland Shelter

Community Baby Shower for mothers in need – John Providence Health and South Oakland Shelter

The 2018 Founders Day Soiree & Tribute will reveal one of these deserving organizations as the recipient of the event’s proceeds.

Attire is business chic, and tickets are available via Eventbrite at www.2017sacfoundersdaysoiree.eventbrite.com. For in-person ticket sales, please contact Denise M. Allen at foundersday@deltasac.org.

