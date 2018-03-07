5 Ways to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Officially, International Women’s Day 2018 is on March 8 — but there are so many ways to celebrate the occasion, and with March being Women’s History Month, the celebration will continue all month. In today’s social media driven society here are five ways you can celebrate Women’s Day 2018 online:

Show your “Girl Power” solidarity by downloading your International Women’s Day #PressForProgress Selfie cards, Posters, IWD widgets and more! Visit http://www.internationalwomensday.com

Take a Selfie visually showing your #PressForProgress Pose to create thunderclap to get IWD and #PressForProgress trending, and the social conversation started.

Vocalize!!! Create a video for International Women’s Day and upload it to YouTube or Instagram.

Learn about women who’ve done amazing things in the pursuit of equal rights for women — March is also International Women’s History Month. Start with civil rights activist Rosa Parks, suffragette Emmeline

Pankhurst, iconic aviator Amelia Earhart and Clara Zetkin, the leader of the “Women’s Office” for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, who campaigned tirelessly for an International Women’s Day back in 1910.

International Women’s Day is about celebrating the achievements of women past, present, and future. Email the women in your life and let them know why they’re special to you.

For more information about International Women’s Day visit www.InternationalWomensDay.com

