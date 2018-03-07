Celebrate Detroit on #313Day!

If you weren’t aware, March 31 (3.13) is a local holiday known as #313Day or #DetroitDay in the city of Detroit! It’s a day when Detroiters take to the street and social media to do what we do best — boast about being from the D. Can’t think of anyways to celebrate? Then cop this list as your own before your Detroiter card gets revoked!

1. Start every greeting or social media status with “Whatupdoe!”:

Detroit is so special that across the states everyone knows our hometown greeting of “Whatupdoe” with a nod is specific to Detroiters.

2. Rep Detroit Treads:

From Detroit Still Exist (DSE) to Detroit is the New Black and Detroit Vs. Everybody, Detroit brims with ways to show your hometown pride. Visit anyone of these locations to get your 313 threads to rep on Detroit Day!

3.Take in some Detroit culture:

Detroit has some super dope museums and galleries. Check out the Detroit Institute of Arts or the Detroit Historical Museum. Get your contemporary art on at N’namdi Gallery or the new Norwest Gallery on the west side.

4. Beats By The D:

While you’re cruising the city, be sure to invoke what along with the auto industry put Detroit on the map — music! Tune in to via iTunes or Spotify some local beats by Detroit artists Brandon Williams, Ideeyah and the Detroit duo APlus!

5. Refuel your motor:

A day in the D can leave you needing nourishment ASAP. Refuel on the go by grabbing a bag or two of Better Made chips alongside a red Faygo or have a seat at Dilla Doughnuts or American Coney Island for deep dive into Detroit eats!

