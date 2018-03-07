City launches web page dedicated to connecting Detroiters with programs outlined in Mayor’s State of the City Address

Mayor Mike Duggan’s annual State of the City address is now available online at http://www.detroitmi.gov/StateoftheCity, where visitors can download a copy of the Mayor’s presentation, access the programs and initiatives covered in the address and watch the full speech.

In his fifth State of the City address, Mayor Duggan addressed efforts to improve access to education and opportunity for our children, connect residents to jobs and training for open positions, support Detroit’s entrepreneurial spirit, keep our city safe and provide quality affordable housing for all. Speaking to longtime Detroiters who were not among the 244,000 residents that left between 2004 and 2014, Mayor Duggan detailed what residents can expect from city government because they stayed now that the city is moving past just fixing basic city services.

“Now we’re talking about building one Detroit for all of us, and we are going to do that together,” said Mayor Duggan. “For Detroit’s comeback to be a true success, there must be opportunity for the Detroiters who stayed.”

The State of the City website features the full PowerPoint presentation in PDF format available for download, and the video of the Mayor’s speech in full. Visitors can also access links to programs mentioned in the speech, including:

The Detroit Promise – Free college tuition for all Detroit high school graduates.

Grow Detroit’s Young Talent – 8000+ summer jobs for Detroit youth.

Detroit at Work – Connecting Detroiters to thousands of open jobs and trainings in career fields like health care, technology, transportation, manufacturing and hospitality.

Randolph Career Tech – A Construction Trades Career and Technical Education (CTE) school for high school students and adults interested in a career in construction and building trades.

Motor City Match – Small business support connecting new and expanding businesses with funding, real estate opportunities, and tools to fuel the city’s entrepreneurial revolution.

Entrepreneurs of Color Fund – A new source of business capital for Detroit businesses owned by entrepreneurs of color and businesses that primarily hire people of color.

Building Detroit – The Detroit Land Bank Authority’s website dedicated to selling and renovating Detroit’s blighted properties.

Detroit’s Multi-Family Affordable Housing Strategy – The city’s strategy to provide quality, affordable housing to residents, preserving 10,000 affordable units and creating 2,000 more.

Project Green Light – Real-time crime-fighting and community policing aimed at improving neighborhood safety, promoting the revitalization and growth of local businesses.

“Your Detroit Directory,” a community resource guide of all Detroit programs can also be found at http://www.detroitmi.gov/StateoftheCity. The guide includes everything from financial help to health and wellness information to neighborhood resources like how to form a block club or find out when to expect yard waste pick-up.

