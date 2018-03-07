Hol’ Up, What Were They Using Before? : McDonald’s To Start Using Fresh Beef In Burgers

McDonald’s To Start Using “Fresh Beef” In Burgers

In an attempt to to compete in the fast food market with new giants such as Shake Shack Inc., West Coast-based In-N-Out, Burger King and Wendy’s (which has prided itself on using fresh beef since its inception in 1969) McDonald’s is trying its hand at fresh beef burgers on a couple of its signature sandwiches.

The fast food brand announced Tuesday that it will be serving fresh beef in all Quarter Pounders and other Signature Crafted Recipe burgers at about 3,500 restaurants in select markets, with other locations expected to roll out the new changes at U.S. locations by early May.

McDonald’s has been rolling out new items and trying new ideas after seeing a significant decline in sales and a 13% decline in company shares.

