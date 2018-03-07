New restaurant Asaysia Plates to Share celebrates opening in Detroit

Restaurant to offer eclectic menu and polished-casual atmosphere with Detroit touches

Asaysia Plates to Share (pronounced ah-say-jia), a tapas-style restaurant that celebrates the unique Detroit culture reflected through food and drink, is opening its first-ever location in Detroit. Located at 1452 Brush Street, Asaysia Plates to Share will open for dinner on Thursday, March 15. Asaysia Owner and General Manager Matt Palmer made the announcement.

Highlighting the history and style of Detroit in a casual, polished and relaxed atmosphere, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant will seat 150 people and will include an open kitchen serving locally sourced, scratch-made pizza and plates to share. Guests will have the chance to dine at the chef’s table—a reservation-only table made from solid oak where the Asaysia Executive Chef will personally serve and prepare guests’ meals.

Honoring the Detroit Institute of Arts, the restaurant will feature a representation of the renowned artist Diego Rivera’s Detroit industry murals, which also surround the Rivera Court in the Detroit Institute of Arts, showcasing the beginning backbone of Detroit. Additionally, a number of custom, handmade Detroit ceramic tiles and vases from Pewabic Pottery will be featured as part of its exclusive partnership with the Detroit-based ceramic studio.

In addition, the restaurant will feature framed and autographed photos of famous Detroiters in the main entrance, as well as a number of reclaimed pieces of furniture, including church pews used for booth seating, vintage furniture made into wait staff stations, an American Black Walnut table from 1920, and a podium from 1870 repurposed as the hostess station, among other pieces. Built with an extreme attention to detail, the restaurant also features handmade stainless steel finishes throughout, quartz bar tops and onyx light fixtures.

“Between our carefully crafted menu and unique Detroit-made décor, Asaysia Plates to Share is a true celebration of the Motor City,” said Palmer. “To us, Asaysia means good food, good times and good friends, and we knew Detroit was the perfect place to share that. We’re excited to bring this authentic dining experience to Detroit and share it with locals and visitors alike.”

Chef Larry Middlebrooks will serve as the Executive Chef for Asaysia. With more than 25 years of experience in the culinary industry, Chef Larry has carefully crafted a menu that pulls from his expansive culinary experiences. From veg-centric options, including an Asaysia Caesar Salad (a Caesar salad featuring a light anchovies Dijon oil, a poached egg and grilled asparagus spears), to an assortment of Hearth Stone Fired Pizzas and Cast Iron Seared Pork Chops and a variety of meat and seafood entrees, all Asaysia menu items will be sharable between multiple people. Chef Larry graduated with a degree in culinary arts/chef training from the Culinary Institute of America, and previously served as the executive chef at various Hyatt Regency Hotels. In addition to a wide variety of craft beers and cocktails, Asaysia Plates to Share will also feature a sommelier, Filippo Morandi, a trained and knowledgeable wine professional that will be available to pair the perfect wine to guests’ meals.

Asaysia Plates to Share will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday brunch in the future with lunch on the horizon.

Asaysia will eventually feature three very distinct restaurant concepts under one roof, totaling more than 16,500 square feet of space. With Asaysia Plates to Share as the first concept, a high-end wine + dine restaurant is slated to open in late spring, as well as a sports & more restaurant, which will open further in the future.

