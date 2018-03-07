Power Moves; Hollie, Wiley, Howze

Education

Davenport University announced the appointment of Lisa Howze as its first Vice President for Detroit Campuses and Strategic Partnerships. In this new role, Howze will be responsible for executing strategies and developing partnerships that successfully launch and grow a new campus in the Midtown area while also overseeing operations of Davenport’s Warren Campus.

Howze begins in her new role with the University in March. She recently served as Chief Government Affairs Officer for City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, for whom she previously served as Chief of Staff. Prior to working with the mayor, Howze represented the 2nd District in the Michigan House of Representatives. Before that, she founded and was principal speaker and trainer for Speaking Life Principles Inc., providing personal and professional development programs to organizations. Early career roles tapping into her financial and business acumen were with DTE Energy Company and Arthur Andersen LLP.

A CPA, Howze earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and her Master of Science in Finance from Walsh College.