ChooseATL Partners with The Gathering Spot for Headline Panel Discussion and Performance Featuring T.I. at SXSW

ChooseATL, the public-facing initiative of metro Atlanta, announced today a partnership with The Gathering Spot (TGS), an award-winning private membership club founded in Atlanta, for a headline panel discussion and performance at the 2018 SXSW Festival featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur, Tip “T.I.” Harris, on Monday, March 12th. The ChooseATL House will return to the SXSW Festival for the third year, showcasing top Atlanta artists, innovators, and brands with a lineup of panel discussions and programming to raise awareness of the opportunity that Atlanta offers to encourage emerging talent to consider Atlanta as home.

One of the day’s highlights will feature an announcement by Ryan Wilson, The Gathering Spot’s co-founder and an Atlanta native, who will reveal the company’s second location in a new U.S. market, alongside Tip Harris – a longtime supporter and member of the private club. Tip will be joining The Gathering Spot for their major announcement to discuss his strategic alignment with the club and the importance of successfully scaling community-minded and minority-owned businesses like The Gathering Spot.

“Community is at the heart of what we do. We have a fundamental belief that to accomplish your professional or personal goals you must be in community with like-minded, yet radically diverse people. We are excited to expand this special community to another city,” said Wilson.

The music of Atlanta will conclude the day of programming at the ChooseATL House, with performances from Tip and his Grand Hustle Records artist Tokyo Jetz, hosted by ChooseATL and The Gathering Spot. Grammy Award-winning DJ Kawan “KP The Great” Prather will also spin the music for the evening, fusing classic Atlanta hits along with Hustle Gang favorites.

“The ChooseATL House at SXSW is something that we look forward to throughout the year,” said ChooseATL Executive Director Kate Atwood. “The opportunity allows us to celebrate the successes of Atlanta’s top entrepreneurs and artists such as Ryan and Tip, while also bringing a piece of our city to a national audience to provide SXSW guests a unique look at the creative community that only Atlanta can offer them.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: