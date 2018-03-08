US Sen. Booker to give keynote at Detroit NAACP fundraiser

Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the the Detroit branch of the NAACP announced during a press conference on Wednesday, March 8, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will deliver the keynote address at the annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in downtown Detroit. The New Jersey Democrat who also served as Newark, New Jersey, mayor for more than seven years is renowned for his ability to resolve problems, foregoing quick fixes for long term and permanent solutions.

Booker, whose mother is a native Detroiter and whose grandfather was a card carrying member of the UAW during World II, joins an impressive list of Fight for Freedom Fund dinner speakers including Barack Obama, both Bill and Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who gave last year’s keynote speech.Booker, who many speculate will be the nation’s second black president said that while he was flattered, he had no announcement to make.

annual Fight for Freedom Fund dinner is the largest fundraiser for the NAACP’s Detroit branch, and the largest dinner of it’s kind in the world. The civil rights organization says it draws 10,000 people each year.

The dinner will take place at Cobo Hall on Sunday, May 6.

