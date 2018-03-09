One Couple Took Their Wedding Photos In Target & The Results Were Epic

Some of us find love in a hopeless place, while others might find it at our local department store.

That’s what happened to Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan. The two fell in love eight years ago, according to 7 News Miami, but their relationship grew thanks to multiple trips to Target in North Miami Beach.

“I guess, early on, when we started dating, Target was kind of like our spot that we would go to when we wanted to kill time,” Delvalle said. “It was kind of just a quick and easy date night.”

Don’t knock their brand of romance.

Their trips to Target eventually helped lead to their engagement. To honor the store that brought them together, they had their wedding photos taken there and eloped soon after. Now their pics are getting love across social media and various news outlets.

You can check out some of the photos below and you can head over to Evan Rich Photography for a full gallery!

