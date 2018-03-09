Would You Eat At A Place That Charged White People Twice As Much As Minorities?

They say the only way to get White People to realize injustices is to hit them where it hurts — their pockets.

Obviously, Chef Tunde Wey of New Orleans got them memo. Last month, Chef Wey opened his pop-up stall in the Louisiana’s Roux Carre venue and listed the price for the Nigerian food as $12. But when white people walk up to order, they were asked whether they want to pay $30.

In this popup #restaurant from the chef Tunde Wey, they sell box lunches for $12 to people of color and suggests that white pay $30 for the same food. Why? @sidneymajee tells you the whole story and you'll love it 👉🏻 https://t.co/0108vEl0HH pic.twitter.com/5sAFybnn4Q — TableSolution (@TableSolution) March 5, 2018

According to Wey, the method behind the chef’s madness was that “It’s two-and-a half times more than the $12 meal, which reflects the income disparity” between whites and African-Americans in New Orleans. Statistics show that the median income for African-American households in New Orleans fell from $32,332 in 2000 to $27,812 in 2013 — while the median income for white households in the city remained roughly the same, $61,117 to $60,070.

Proud to call Chef Tunde a friend. 😂 What an interesting little experiment. https://t.co/Gp00qTbF4o — Jerry Paffendorf (@WELLO) March 3, 2018

@RouxCarre to chef Tunde Wey, the Memphis delegation of Black America salutes you ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — OG Dolo (@dolo_COMBO) March 7, 2018

So how did White customers react to the experiment? Wey says, “Some of them are enthusiastic, some of them are bamboozled a bit by it. But the majority of white folks, nearly 80 percent, decided to pay.”

The official food stall, called Saartj, is a reference to a 19th-century black South African woman infamously advertised as a “freak show” in Europe. The irony.

What are your thoughts on this unorthodox social experience. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: