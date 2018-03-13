Congratulations to the Michigan Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 c/o 2018

The Michigan Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 Awards celebrates local African-American individuals who inspire others through vision and leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service. For their success as a businessperson, community activist, philanthropist, or entrepreneur, the Michigan Chronicle’s readership has nominated them for this distinction. These individuals were chosen from hundreds of nominees and will be joining a group comprised of our area’s most influential young professionals and community leaders.

The Michigan Chronicle will celebrate them for their contributions to the region, to the community, and to the business world with an exclusive ceremony held at The International Banquet Center, on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 6pm.

This will be an excellent opportunity to network with like-minded individuals who are diligent in their pursuit of success and service to the community.

We will dedicate a special section of the newspaper to showcase their accomplishments and contributions on April 18th.

Tickets can be purchased online at:https://shoprealtimesmedia.com/shop/michigan-chronicle-shop/michigan-chronicle-40-under-40-2018/

