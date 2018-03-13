Lauryn Hill, DRAM & Earl Sweatshirt: Pitchfork Announces Their 2018 Festival Lineup

One of Chicago’s favorite musical events–Pitchfork Music Festival–is coming back again this year, and they just announced their highly anticipated lineup. The festival was one of a few who promised gender equality in their performers a few months back, and they definitely made a valiant effort to represent women in their talented mix.
Artists including Ms.Lauryn Hill, Earl Sweatshirt, DRAM, Syd, Raphael Saadiq, Kelela, and more are scheduled to take the stage at the music festival this summer. As a special treat, Hill will also be giving a one-of-a-kind performance for the 20th anniversary of her hugely beloved solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
Mike Reed, the festival’s producer said in a press statement: “Since the festival’s inception, we’ve tried to present the most unique and eclectic musical lineup. Unlike other festivals, music is always at the forefront, so it’s great to step back and see how diverse and inclusive the music makers and listeners have become. We hopefully do our best to reflect that by simply staying true to our initial ideals.”
You can take a look at the entire lineup below and purchase tickets here.
Friday, July 20:
Tame Impala
Courtney Barnett
Mount Kimbie
Big Thief
Earl Sweatshirt
Syd
Julien Baker
Saba
Open Mike Eagle
Julie Byrne
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
The Curls
Saturday, July 21:
Fleet Foxes
The War on Drugs
Blood Orange
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Moses Sumney
Kelela
Girlpool
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Circuit des Yeux
Nilüfer Yanya
Zola Jesus
berhana
Paul Cherry
Sunday, July 22:
Ms. Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Performance)