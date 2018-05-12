R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters And Rubs Cell Phone Between His Legs In Defiance

The #MuteRKelly hashtag went viral last week and Women of Color of Time’s Up asked for the following corporations to cut ties with the singer: RCA Records (the label currently produces and distributes his music), Ticketmaster (currently issuing tickets for R. Kelly’s show on May 11), Spotify and Apple Music (streaming platforms currently monetizing R. Kelly’s music) and Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which was where R. Kelly performed last night in North Carolina. Spotify and Pandora removed Kelly from their playlists, but the showed went on in North Carolina.

SEE ALSO: #TimesUp for R. Kelly? Hopefully. Here’s How You Can Support the Movement To Hold The ‘Pied Piper’ Accountable

Last night, Kelly performed at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and there were reportedly protesters, but that didn’t stop the Grammy winner. CBS News reports Kelly said toward the beginning of his show, “I’ve been through a lot of (expletive)” this week and thanked fans for fighting for him “all these years.” Kelly also said someone had asked him to tone down his act. At that point, “he launched into his sexually suggestive repertoire” and “rubbed a fan’s cell phone between his legs. He persuaded another to wipe his face and crotch with a towel.”

Kelly was happy with the show. He posted this on Twitter:

🏆 I woke up today feeling like a champ! 🙏🏾 Thank you GREENSBORO, CHARLOTTE, and ALL MY FANS worldwide! I see your messages and support!#MorningsWithKellz pic.twitter.com/RpOvtJwulH — R. Kelly (@rkelly) May 12, 2018

There have been over two decades of sexual assault allegations against R. Kelly, 51, but he has denied everything. He claims he is being “publicly lynched” and the #MuteRKelly movement is just using him for publicity.

For a complete timeline of Kelly’s history with sexual assault allegations, click here.

SEE ALSO:

Two R. Kelly Accusers Speak Out While The Singer Continues To Defend Himself

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: