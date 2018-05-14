Detroit Water and Sewerage offers safety tips for flooded streets

The Detroit Water & Sewerage Department (DWSD) encourages residents and businesses to follow the recommended tips while the area is experiencing large amounts of rainfall over the weekend.

Avoid driving through standing water.

Clear grass clippings, leaves, trash and other debris from above and around the catch basins.

Check your basement drain to make sure it’s not clogged so any water that enters the basement can drain properly.

Stay clear of standing water in your basement if the area includes electrical appliances, outlets, and a fuse box.

DWSD’s sewer trucks and crews are already deployed and will be working the entire weekend responding to street flooding caused by blocked catch basins. DWSD needs your assistance. Clear the catch basins in front of your house or business. Catch basins carry stormwater off city streets and nearby properties into the city’s combined sewer system. When heavy rains come, the stormwater can’t drain and streets flood.

Report any street flooding by calling 313-267-8000, or use the “Improve Detroit” SeeClickFix mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

