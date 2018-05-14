He Gets It: Professor allows student to bring baby to class

Homepage Lead
Aaron Eaton
Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Teacher Lets Student Bring Baby To Class After Babysitter Flakes On Her

Watch this moment of pure dopiness as Kimberly Robinson almost missed class due to not having a babysitter to watch her daughter Kyla, and after she emailed her professor and let him know he told her to bring the baby to class.

During class, Kim was about to walk out due to Kyla being cranky, and Professor Pumphrey responded by saying, “I’ll take her,” and held baby Kyla during the rest of the class.

 

