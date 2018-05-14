Michigan Science Center hosts leading summit on autonomous vehicles

WORLD’S LEADING SUMMIT ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES GATHERS IN DETROIT

Michigan Science Center serves as the venue for discussions on the future of vehicle perception technology

More than 750 of the world’s leading minds in autonomous vehicle technology will meet in Detroit on May 14–17 for the AutoSens Conference. This influential event is held in both Europe and North America, facilitating continued discussions on the future of this new technology. The Michigan Science Center (MiSci), a nonprofit organization located in Midtown Detroit, will host the four-day event, featuring a wide range of educational, networking and hands-on experiences.

“AutoSens is one of the most influential meeting places for OEM, Tier 1 and supply chain engineers to advance ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) technologies and improve automotive safety,” said Patrick Denny, chairman of the AutoSens Advisory Board. “It combines high-level technical discussion with a first-class social program.”

The conference offers presentations from the leading minds in the field of vehicle perception. Experts in robotics, computer vision, automotive electronics, digital imaging, functional safety and more will share their vast experience, recent projects, and ability to shape the future of ADAS and autonomous vehicle technology.

“At the Michigan Science Center, we are focused on creating the next generation of designers, users, and disrupters of this technology, from vehicle engineering to the urban infrastructure,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “Our mission aligns perfectly with that of AutoSens, making MiSci the ideal location for this important event.”

Tickets to AutoSens are still available and may be purchased at auto-sens.com/registration/. Discounted tickets are available as part of AutoSens’ Women in Engineering initiative, an effort to support gender equality within the automotive industry and to involve more women in the conference. Women in Engineering tickets are available at auto-sens.com/wie/. The Michigan Science Center also supports women in STEM through its STEMinista Project. More information on this project is available at mi-sci.org/steminista-project/. The Michigan Science Center will be closed to the public during all four days of the event.

About the Michigan Science Center

The Michigan Science Center inspires nearly 300,000 curious minds of all ages every year through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) discovery, innovation and interactive education in Detroit and across the state of Michigan. As the STEM hub of the state, we focus on developing and introducing expanded education programs, exhibits, and initiatives that enable us to empower and enrich all children and all communities with STEM. Through our Traveling Science Program and distance learning initiative, we are expanding beyond our Detroit-based facility, with a goal of reaching all 83 counties of Michigan. With Toyota’s 4D Engineering Theater, live stage shows, a Planetarium, lab activities, 250+ hands-on exhibits, and more, there are dozens of ways to customize your MiSci visit. The Michigan Science Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive support from the city of Detroit or the state of Michigan. For more information, please call 313.577.8400 or visit the website, Mi-Sci.org.

About Sense Media

AutoSens is organized by Sense Media, a smart, agile, B2B events business. Serving technology verticals that enable machine perception via sensors and signal processing, we connect cutting edge innovation with business opportunities. By bringing the world’s foremost sensor experts together with end users and senior business managers, our meetings deliver equal value from the learning and networking experience.

