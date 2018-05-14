SZA Dropped A Teaser For Her “Garden” Music Video, Starring Her Mom & Donald Glover

It seems like SZA and Donald Glover have some sort of video pact going on.

Last week, SZA made a cameo in Childish Gambino’s incredibly popular “This Is America” video, and now it looks like he’s returning the favor by appearing in her soon-to-be-released visual for “Garden.”

The TDE songstress shared a veeeerrrryy short clip of the forthcoming video on Sunday night (also known as Mother’s Day), revealing that it is going to star herself, Donald Glover, and Audrey Rowe, her mother.

Solana wrote in the caption for the preview, “Need u for the old me..Need u for my sanity..need u to remind me where I come from…Mommy u mean more than energy provides. My Ace .My apex . My co designer ..Happy Mother’s Day all”

The “film” is going to be directed by Karena Evans, the Toronto director behind both of Drake‘s latest visuals, “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.”

The preview didn’t include a release date, or even say if it was coming soon–but it looks like the video will cover SZA’s relationship with her mommy dearest.

Hopefully we can expect this video to drop soon, especially with how short of a teaser we were given.

