Young professionals honor Malcolm X by supporting Livernois Black Businesses

It’s been over fifty years since Malcolm X’s death, but his legacy and teachings on black economics continue to resonate with current generations including a group of Detroit professionals. The Soulcial Scene, a 501(c)(3) organization comprised of young socially conscious individuals (28-40) who dedicate their spending power to address social issues affecting black communities will honor his legacy at their next event.

In partnership with the Live6 organization, the Soulcial & Shopping Black Business Scavenger Hunt will bring over 200 professionals to the Livernois neighborhood to shop on the historical Avenue of Fashion. The event, on what would have been Malcolm X’s 93rd birthday, will start at The Livernois Pop Up Shop for a delicious brunch with mimosas and tunes from a local DJ. Attendees will then receive a scavenger hunt map and can choose to take on the challenge solo or as a group visiting area businesses such as Narrow Way Café, Detroit Fiber Works and Good Cakes and Bakes. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to shop but earn points towards great prizes through trivia questions and findings. A shuttle will be provided to take attendees to businesses that stretch to 6 mile as well. Tickets can be purchased at www.soulcialscene.org.

​“We are constantly looking for creative ways to support Detroit’s black businesses and get young people involved in the issues that impact our city,” said Damion Ellis, president and founder of The Soulcial Scene. “As Malcolm once said, to educate our people into the importance of knowing that when you spend your dollar out of the community in which you live; the community becomes richer and the community out of which you take your money becomes poorer—our goal has always been to use black-owned business growth as a tool to provide resources and job opportunities which we believe is the key to true transformation.”

Since launching in 2016, The Soulcial Scene has seen incredible success with their mission. They have supported 40 area black businesses through their events including weekly happy hours, panel discussions and social media campaigns. Through their efforts, Soulcial Scene believes they have contributed around $250,000 towards area profits along with new customers and relationships.

For more information about The Soulcial Scene, visit www.soulcialscene.org or follow updates on Facebook @thesoulcialscene.

Throughout the United States, urban black communities are suffering from high poverty rates, high unemployment rates, and an overall lack of household financial stability. The Soulcial Scene seeks to combat these issues by providing growth opportunities for black-owned businesses across the country starting with the Detroit metropolitan area. The shuttle service concept is an attempt to take advantage of the fact that black business owners hire black employees at a 64% hiring rate while the same statistic is 10% for non-black business owners. Our goal is to use black-owned business growth as a tool to provide resources and job opportunities for black families, which we believe is the key to community transformation.

