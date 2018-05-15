Black Panther Inspired Lexus LC 500 To Appear At Motor City Comic Con

Lexus is serving as the official automotive sponsor of Motor City Comic Con and it will be displaying a vehicle worthy of a king (T’Challa).

The luxury automaker will be exhibiting a Lexus LC 500 sports car inspired by the recent blockbuster Black Panther motion picture. The heavily modified vehicle was used to promote the movie, with an appearance at the red-carpet premiere. Motor City Comic Con is the only comic book convention in the U.S. to feature this special set of wheels. The event runs this Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

In its 29th year, Motor City Comic Con features numerous activities for fans of comic books, science fiction and movie and television entertainment. Daily activities include: costume contests, panel discussions, opportunities to meet an array of TV and movie actors and visit with some of the top comic book artists in the country. Motor City Comic Con also features several aisles of merchandise vendors, selling everything from rare comics to unique apparel.

The venerable convention attracts around 60,000 visitors, making it a must-attend event for fanboys and fangirls, alike.

“We are excited to be bringing a bit of Wakanda to Motor City Comic Con this year,” said Curt McAllister, Midwest Public Relations Manager for Lexus. “This convention has earned the reputation of being one of the best pop culture events of its kind in the United States and we look forward to introducing the fans to this very special vehicle.”

For more information about Motor City Comic Con, visit www.motorcitycomiccon.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: