McDonald’s Kicks Off 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

McDonald’s USA announced the return of one of its staple events, the 12th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. The longest-running, brand-owned gospel tour of its kind is back with an award-winning talent line-up sure to please fans nationwide. This free concert tour begins May 17 and runs until October 22.

The 2018 nationwide concert series appeals to a wide range of gospel music lovers with its lineup of award-winning talent, including urban contemporary gospel artist and preacher Deitrick Haddon, choir master Ricky Dillard, contemporary artists, JJ Hairston, LeAndria Johnson and Todd Dulaney, as well as hip-hop gospel artist Canton Jones. The tour is set to stop in Detroit on Friday, May 18. The concert will take place at Greater Grace Temple. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 7 p.m.

The tour is just one way that McDonald’s displays its commitment to changing for the better. In fact, for nearly 50 years, the National Black McDonald’s Operators Association (NBMOA) has given back to the communities they serve by providing scholarships, donating time and money to local schools and hiring minority youth.

As with previous years, the tour will celebrate McDonald’s continued devotion to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®). At each stop, the national tour will raise a love offering to support families served by the Charity. In just the last five years, the love offering has raised nearly $800,000 to aid in helping families stay close when their children are ill, raising nearly a quarter of a million dollars in 2017 alone. Attendees will be encouraged to support the Detroit Ronald McDonald House during the show.

“McDonald’s remains committed to our communities 365 days a year,” said Errol Service, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “Being able to take part in this free concert to benefit the Detroit Ronald McDonald House is just another way we are able to help serve the local community.”

As a new part of the tour, McDonald’s will award one HBCU college student with a $10,000 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Scholarship at a select tour stop during the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. This is one of five scholarship McDonald’s is sponsoring throughout the year. More information regarding the scholarships will be available on www.mcdonalds.com

“It’s a privilege to be apart of the tour I’ve watched and admired over the years. McDonald’s is doing something incredible by giving back to the community through a dynamic gospel tour. Getting behind this was a must,” said JJ Hairston, an award-winning, first-time artist on McDonald’s Celebration Inspiration Gospel Tour.

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer, Donald Lawrence will return as the tour’s music director. Tour favorite, contemporary gospel artist and radio personality Lonnie Hunter resumes hosting duties.

As always, all concerts are free of charge. Eager fans can visit www.365Black.com to secure tickets for any of the 12 stops.

Tour dates and locations include:

May 17 – Chicago, TBD

– Chicago, TBD May 18 – Detroit, Greater Grace Temple

– Detroit, Greater Grace Temple May 31 – Philadelphia, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church East

– Philadelphia, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church East June 1 – Washington, DC, City of Praise Family Ministries

– Washington, DC, City of Praise Family Ministries June 8 – Raleigh, Wake Chapel Church

– Raleigh, Wake Chapel Church July 12 – Birmingham, Bill Harris Arena

– Birmingham, Bill Harris Arena July 13 – Atlanta, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral

– Atlanta, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral August 9 – Memphis, Brown Baptist Church

– Memphis, Brown Baptist Church August 10 – Jackson, Jackson Convention Complex

– Jackson, Jackson Convention Complex August 18 – New Orleans, TBD

– New Orleans, TBD August 31 – Dallas, The Potter’s House

– Dallas, The Potter’s House October 20 – Los Angeles, Taste of Soul Family Festival (TBD)

