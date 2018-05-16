Three Ways You Can Revamp Your Wardrobe Like Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has become a style icon to watch for all. She’s bold yet graceful, daring yet modest, and an all-around fashionista on the runway and out on the street. Of course, it can sometimes feel daunting when a celebrity (or future royal) has a defined style, mostly because you think it costs an arm and a leg to look like them. But honestly, all you need is a little bit of flare and a few key accessories, and you’re good to go. You don’t even need to break the bank to achieve the look you’re going for. Fret not, here are a few of Meghan’s looks and how you can easily recreate them.

Here, Meghan’s rocking a red Jill Stuart dress, expertly paired with nude heels. Definitely rock bright colors with nudes if you’re looking for a nice contrast in your wardrobe. Best part? Nudes go with everything! For a similar dress, you can easily go for this $1,795 Versace mini dress, which also features a plunging neckline and falls right above the knee. You can easily pair this with a pair of nude heels, but also red, white, black, or really anything that makes you feel fierce! If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more fitted with a sweetheart neckline, Nookie‘s red midi dress offers an accessible look for $229, perfect for nights out with boo or even for a sultry night on your own. And if you’re skewing more on the side of ‘less is more’ (and want a few options with a bigger size range), then this $42 ASOS plunge midi dress is perfect with the right amount of appeal and modesty.

For spring, a beautiful pastel suede dress immediately looks polished and ready to go (plus, who doesn’t love suede?). BCBG Maxazria has a faux-suede dress of the same tone for $50, as well as a looser style of the dress from Chico’s for $57. If you want to step it up with a high color for an extra pop, Bottega Veneta‘s $1,365 suede dress is out of stock, but easily available for your wish list when restocked! With suede dresses, the sky is the limit: Pair it with a duster, throw some strappy heels on or even a pair of thigh-high boots. Oh, and don’t forget your makeup look. Pop a red lip on there and you’re ready!

And of course, a white moto jacket is exactly how you bring it all together. Over an extravagant dress or jeans and a crop top, a white jacket is absolutely fabulous. If you’ve got some bread to spend, you might as well cop the $2,800 Calvin Klein cropped biker jacket, geared to make a statement. If white isn’t really your thing and you skew more towards beiges and ivories, then maybe you should look at this $400 Barney’s leather moto jacket, which has snap patch pockets and epaulettes at the shoulders. For something with a lot more room (that also goes up to a size 16!), Nordstrom‘s got a great faux leather moto jacket that comes in at under $100, and ASOS’s got one that comes in at an affordable $56. Throw it over a black midi dress, a dressy ensemble, or even a crop top and some shorts. White is a timeless color that pairs with everything, so look for pieces that allow you the room to switch outfits seamlessly!

