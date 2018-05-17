Macomb County launches Shop Local Macomb campaign Interactive map and a chance for shoppers to win $500 In an effort to support independently owned and operated retailers this holiday season, the Macomb County Department of Planning & Economic Development is partnering with the Sterling Heights Regional and Macomb County chambers to launch the #ShopLocalMacomb campaign. “We know that there are many ways to buy gifts,” said Grace Shore, CEO of the Macomb County Chamber. “We want to encourage people to visit the stores that enhance our Main Streets and check out the unique merchandise they have in stock for us.” According to the American Independent Business Alliance, there are many benefits to shopping locally. Owners of small businesses are more than twice as likely to donate to local causes and organizations. Other benefits include: ▪ Helping to infuse more dollars into the local economy. Small business owners are three times more likely to buy needed supplies from other local retailers. ▪ Creating vibrant communities. Independent retailers help to define our communities as well as attract visitors and new residents. ▪ Creating local jobs and tax revenue. The department created an interactive Shop Local Macomb map which features more than 1,600 locally owned stores. The map is searchable by type of merchandise sold or location. New this year, the county will also enter information provided by merchants about sales and specials during the campaign. Shoppers will have a chance to enter a contest to win one of five $500 gift cards, donated by First State Bank. To enter, snap a photo of yourself shopping and complete an online entry between November 24 and December 3. Winners will be randomly selected during a live Facebook drawing at noon on Monday, December 4. “All businesses are important in Macomb County,” said County Executive Mark A. Hackel. “This campaign provides great incentive to shop locally this holiday season.” More details about the campaign — including information about how shop owners can share information about sales and giveaway rules — can be found at http://www.MakeMacombYourHome.com #

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: