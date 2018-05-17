With the Detroit City Council’s approved brownfield credits for the Ashton, a $58 million brand new 14- story luxury condo development complex located on the west end of downtown Detroit, The Ashton will be the first free-standing high rise complex built in Detroit in more than 20 years. To be built on a parking lot adjacent to WDIV TV-4, the 103-unit new construction project will be developed by 600 Ventures Development Group, a partnership of Eric Means and Brian Holdwick.

“I am grateful to the council for their decision,” said Means, CEO of Means Group, a Detroit-based development, construction and facility management firm. “This is a huge win for the city. To set the stage for continued growth, the city needs homeownership and this project brings a high-quality residential product that people want to own.” “Based on cost-to-build, projects of this nature have not previously been cost-effective,” Means continued. Brownfield credits are used to help incentivize developers to invest in dilapidated buildings, and areas that have remained vacant for a while. They are allocated to projects that require costly land remediation, infrastructure improvements and demolition. The $35 million, 11-story development is slated to begin construction in 2018 and will located at 600 W. Lafayette. The site is most famously recognized as the former home of local CBS affiliate WWJ TV-62 and Michigan AFSCME Council 25. The Ashton Detroit will have the latest in luxury

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: