2018 Ford Fireworks Celebrates 60 Years with “Come Alive in the D!” Theme

The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit riverfront on Monday, June 25 at 9:55 p.m. ET, celebrating 60 years of the signature summertime tradition with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond. Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the Ford Fireworks is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

“The Parade Company is thrilled to celebrate 60 years of putting on one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in the nation,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company. “We are extremely appreciative of Ford Motor Company’s incredible commitment and all of our sponsors whose generosity keeps this summer tradition so vibrant in the city of Detroit.”

As a longtime supporter of The Parade Company, Ford Motor Company has served as title sponsor of the Ford Fireworks and presenting sponsor of The Parade Company’s Rooftop Party since 2013.

“It is an honor to be part of a tradition that has become an international signature for summer and the city,” said Jim Vella, president, Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company. “Few events bring families and communities together like fireworks, and we are proud to share the excitement of the Ford Fireworks with all the people of Detroit and southeast Michigan.”

As producers of the Ford Fireworks, The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. This year’s show themed “Come Alive in the D!” will be choreographed again by world-renowned Patrick Brault, who has years of experience designing pyrotechnic displays including past Olympics celebrations.

As one of The Parade Company’s largest and most popular fundraisers of the year, the Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party offers the best seats in the city to view the fireworks. Guests attending the event will experience live music with Your Generation in Concert rocking the main stage, food by Andiamo, games, giveaways and more for adults and kids alike. To learn more, visit www.theparade.org or call 313-923-7400. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4’s live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. News/Talk 760 WJR and Paul W. Smith will do a special radio simulcast throughout the event and provide up-to-the-minute traffic and weather information throughout the day. For more information on The Parade Company events, visit www.theparade.org. Follow the event on social media at #fordfireworks.

