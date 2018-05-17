Bank of America Charitable Foundation awards $1.2 million to local nonprofits that address economic stability

Bank of America started its holiday season off with the spirit of giving. On Nov. 16, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation celebrated its annual “Detroit Day of Giving,” which focuses on ensuring individuals and families in metropolitan Detroit have access to the tools and resources that support economic mobility including basic needs and services.

The foundation distributed nearly $1.2 million in community giving to 46 local Detroit nonprofits in 2017. This year, Bank of America has contributed nearly $3 million in Michigan through grants, sponsorships, employee donations, donation matches and other engagements.

“Bank of America created its ‘Detroit Day of Giving. for two reasons: To connect and support our community,” said Matt Elliott, BOA Michigan market president. “We are only as successful as the community that we serve. The more we do, the better we all do. BOA focuses on the pathways to economic mobility to help create thriving communities.”

To ensure that the strongest nonprofits were selected, BOA compiled five teams and more than 100 Bank of America teammates in metro Detroit volunteered and made visits to several organizations in order to learn more about the impact the grants will have on the nonprofits’ goals.

Organizations that received grants include: Detroit Economic Growth Association; Focus: HOPE; Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corp.; Jefferson East; YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit; Detroit Riverfront Conservancy; Detroit Historical Museum; Grace Centers of Hope; Lighthouse of Oakland County; Chaldean American Ladies of Charity; JVS; Develop Detroit; Detroit Police Athletic League; Coalition on Temporary Shelter; SER-Metro-Detroit Jobs for Progress Inc.; The Greening of Detroit; Racquet Up; Humble Design; and Catholic Charities’ All Saints Soup Kitchen to name some.

A special component of Bank of America’s “Day of Giving” is the Neighborhood Builders Awardees. The bank announced the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation and Ruth Ellis Center (REC) as its 2017 partners. The bank awarded these two nonprofits $400,000 in grants — $200,000 each — to increase their impact in the community through program expansion or operations.

Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation serves the metro Detroit Hispanic community through its family-oriented services including its Nuevos Horizontes Housing Counseling program. REC is a youth social services agency providing short-term and long-term residential safe space and support services for runaway, homeless, and at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: