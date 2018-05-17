Black Charlottesville Protest Couple Wed After Racist And Violent White Nationalist Rally

One Black couple who came face-to-face with White nationalists during the violent “Unite The Right”rally tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony in Virginia recently.

Marcus Martin, 27, had pushed his then-fiancée Marissa Blair, 28, out of the way out a Dodge Charger in the crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia last August. A photo of Martin, a protester, showed the moment that he performed the heroic act and was catapulted into the air.

“Later he was like, ‘You know I saved your life, right?’” Blair said about Martin, according to reports.

Martin broke his ankle and shattered his lower leg, but he and Blair also stared down another painful event. They lost their friend Heather Heyer who was killed by an oncoming car that plowed into counter-protesters. The pair was left heartbroken over Heyer’s death, and knew they had to honor her in some way or form.

On May 12, the couple exchanged their tears for vows in front of 150 guests at the Walden Hall estate in Reva, Virginia, The New York Times reported. They remembered Heyer, who had left a profound influence on their lives.

RELATED: Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

Marcus Martin pushed Marissa Blair out of the way of a car collision during white nationalists’ protests last August in Charlottesville.

“Later he was like, ‘You know I saved your life, right?’”

To hear him tell it, she had already saved his. https://t.co/mAbwKPbwK4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2018

Susan Bro, Heyer’s mother who attended the nupitals, was summoned to the altar and released a handful of butterflies. It was a touching tribute to the couple’s friend, with one of the butterflies staying attached to the folds of the bride, Blair’s dress.

“We named that one Heather,” Bro said.

The couple paid tribute to Heyer, but also to their love.

“I didn’t ever want to be away from her,” Martin said to the NY Times. “My life with Marissa was just so much easier than it had been.”

SEE ALSO:

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Black Charlottesville Protest Couple Wed After Racist And Violent White Nationalist Rally was originally published on newsone.com