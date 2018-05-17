City.Life.Style. Celebrates One-Year Anniversary!

Wow! It’s unbelievable that one year ago I was given the opportunity as editor to launch Michigan Chronicle’s City.Life.Style. I am still in awe of the memory of writing the introduction and being overjoyed that I could use the greeting, “Whatupdoe!” in a journalistic perspective. It was hella DOPE! (If you follow City.Life.Style. you know DOPE is my favorite word).

City.Life.Style. with the assistance of our team at the Michigan Chronicle, the granting of creative freedom by our publisher, Hiram Jackson and the support of the dope (there’s that word again) people in Detroit has allowed City.Life.Style to develop into so much more than I expected and the most exciting part, it’s only the beginning.

There is a plethora of amazing events, businesses, parties, people, and stories that live in our city to tell and highlight. City.Life.Style’s goal is to be Detroit’s go-to for young urban professionals, artists, musicians, and citizens to find out who and what is happening in the D!

This upcoming year we plan to continue expanding the City.Life.Style brand via print, digital, pop-events, and partnerships. Stay tuned and remember to follow our hashtags #CityLifeStyle and #BeScene for all things Detroit! As always… stay DOPE!

AJ Williams, Editor | City.Life.Style.

