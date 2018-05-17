DDOT Winter in Detroit Buses coming to a route near you

To kick off the holiday season, The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) is rolling out holiday- themed exterior wrapping on a select number of DDOT buses. The holiday buses, sponsored by the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund (QLCIF) and DTE, will go into service on Tuesday, December 12th and will remain on the roads until January 31st.

A cheerful theme will cover the outside of the buses and the interior will feature holiday lights, garland and other festive decorations, offering riders a fun and creative setting as they travel to their destinations throughout Detroit. On a select number of routes, customers will be able to ride free of charge on Saturdays.

In an effort to promote DDOT as a convenient way to access downtown activities, beginning December 16th the department will offer complimentary fare on one featured downtown route each Saturday. Complimentary rides will be provided from 7AM – 11PM.

The routes will provide residents a chance to visit downtown to enjoy events such as Winter in Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Markets – running now through February in Cadillac Square, 1001 Woodward and Capitol Park. The markets feature a collection of more than 30 unique retailers from the greater Detroit area.

To ensure all Detroiters will have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday bus experience, the decorated buses will not be assigned to specific routes. Instead, the buses will be mixed in across several routes servicing the west side, east side and coming into downtown on any given day and time.

“It’s a great time of the year for Detroit and thanks to the support of the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund and DTE, this is our way of spreading holiday cheer to our riders,” said DDOT Director, Dan Dirks. “Customer experience has always been of the utmost importance to our department and this is a great enhancement. Whether you’re shopping downtown, or visiting a neighborhood grocery store, our hope is that when you’re waiting at your bus stop and you see our holiday bus approaching, this enhances your DDOT bus experience. We hope to make this a DDOT tradition and make it bigger and better each year.”

“The holiday season is a magical time in Detroit, especially in the heart of downtown where shoppers and ice skaters are surrounding the brightly-light Christmas tree,” said Helen Johnson, Vice President of Strategic Investments, Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund. “We are proud to help bring downtown to life for the holidays, but we’re even more excited that we are connecting more Detroiters with downtown dining, shopping and fun for the whole family. Not only that, but the holiday buses on all the routes will make every day a little more festive.”

Currently, DDOT provides 10,000 trips to and from downtown each week. The system’s downtown routing options include 53 Woodward, 34 Gratiot, 25 Jefferson, 37 Michigan and the 21 Grand River, which is set to be extended further into downtown beginning January 27th.

Timing of the holiday buses will not be made public in advance, as DDOT would like to create a fun surprise for riders when the holiday bus arrives. Regular bus schedules are available online. The complimentary fare schedule is as follows:

Dec 16: 53 Woodward

Dec 23: 34 Gratiot

Dec 30: 25 Jefferson

Jan 6: 37 Michigan

Jan 13: 21 Grand River

All riders are encouraged to post pictures while riding the holiday bus using the hashtag #RideDdotHolidayBus. Pictures can be posted to Twitter and Facebook.

#

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation’s second largest retail home mortgage lender. The company closed more than $400 billion of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2017. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010, and now more than 17,000 team members from Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies work in the city’s urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Scottsdale, Arizona. The company also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Primary Mortgage Origination” in the United States by J.D. Power for the past eight consecutive years, 2010 – 2017, and

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: