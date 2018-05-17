Detroit shows love for small busnesses

Detroit To Show Its Love for Small Businesses on Nov 25:
Detroit Kicks Off Eighth Annual Small Business Saturday®
WHAT: In 2010, American Express created Small Business Saturday in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers during the busy holiday shopping season.
Celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, Small Business Saturday helps shine a light on the small, independent businesses that keep our communities thriving. In fact, 84 percent of consumers say Small Business Saturday makes them want to Shop Small all year round.
This year Small Business Saturday is on November 25. Even more consumers and communities like Detroit are coming together to support all types of small businesses (from retail shops and restaurants to fitness studios and record stores) on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year.
WHEN: Saturday, November 25, 2017, all day
WHERE: A variety of events will be held throughout Detroit in celebration of Small Business Saturday:
Wayne Main Street Small Business Saturday Kick Off Event @ Karma Coffee & Kitchen
· Location: Karma Coffee Shop & Kitchen: 35634 Michigan Avenue, Wayne, MI 48184
· Time: Kick-off event from 10 AM – 12 PM ET; Sales at participating businesses all day
· Details: Wayne Main Street will be hosting a Small Business Saturday Kick Off event on Saturday, November 25th at Karma Coffee & Kitchen from 10AM-12PM. Participants will have the opportunity to pick up a free Small Business tote and other great swag. Gift cards for local stores will be randomly placed in some of the tote bags, so stop by for your chance to win some great prizes! Additionally, in partnership with the Wayne Downtown Development Authority, Wayne Main Street is sponsoring a Shopping Spree contest where one lucky winner will be chosen to win a $1,000 shopping spree in Wayne. Participants can register for the contest here or on Facebook.
Shop Small with Rochester Downtown Development Authority
· Location: Downtown Rochester Businesses, Rochester, Michigan 48307
· Time: Beginning at 9 AM ET
· Details: The Rochester Downtown Development Authority encourages you to Shop Small on Saturday, November 25! Come shop and dine small at over 40 participating businesses who will be offering sales, specials and discounts all day long. Additionally, enjoy complementary carriage rides from 11 AM – 2 PM at E. Fourth & Main.
Pop on Main Street
· Location: Milan Main Street: 17 W. Main St., Milan, Michigan 48160
· Time: 9 AM – 5 PM ET
· Details: Save the date for this downtown shopping extravaganza hosted by Milan Main Street on Small Business Saturday. The event features pop-up markets throughout downtown businesses, vendor fairs, an artisan market, special deals and offers from retailers, food trucks, treats, prizes and much more.
WHO: Representatives from each organization are available for phone or on-site interviews to help shape your holiday shopping stories.
They can discuss:
- Events taking place throughout Detroit
- Background on Small Business Saturday
- The importance of local businesses to our economy
- The impact of Small Business Saturday on America’s small businesses
LINK: www.shopsmall.com
