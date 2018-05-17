DTE Energy partners with the Detroit Association of Black Organizations and local outreach agencies to aid Detroit residents this holiday season

DTE Energy is working with the Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) to hold a Customer Assistance Day (CAD), the last event for this year, which will provide affordable payment plans, home energy consultations, energy-saving information, and other services to residents Additional agencies including The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) and the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department (DWSD) will also be in attendance to provide additional help and information. DTE will also be scheduling free Home Energy Consultations (HEC) that include energy efficiency tools, materials and energy saving tips.

Members of the media are invited to conduct interviews with company and agency leadership, and take photos and shoot b-roll of customer assistance volunteers working with residents, as well as speak with residents benefitting from affordable payment assistance plans and other services.

When & Where: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Customer Assistance Day (CAD), DABO, 12048 Grand River, Detroit, MI 48204: Pre-Registration is required. Please call DABO at 313.491.0003 to schedule an appointment.

Who: The following representatives will be available for media interviews at the event:

” Mark Kent Jones, Customer Outreach Program Manager, DTE Energy

” Rev. Horace Sheffield, pastor New Destiny Christian Fellowship and DABO

” Bryan Peckinpaugh, Public Affairs Manager, Detroit Water & Sewerage Department

” Matthew Phillips, chief operating officer, THAW Fund

Why: More than 1.5 million people across Michigan, roughly 40 percent of households, are struggling to afford basic needs – including energy and water. As the cold weather sets in, we have partnered with key agencies to assist the state’s most vulnerable residents throughout what is expected to be a cold winter season.

For more information, members of the media may contact:

David Peterson DTE Energy 313.235.5555

