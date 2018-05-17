MAFE names Project D.R.E.A.M. founder Tinesha Cherry 2017 Female Entrepreneur of the Year Tinesha Cherry

Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs, a Detroit- based nonprofit organization supporting women entrepreneurs, names Tinesha Cherry, Founder of Project D.R.E.A.M. LLC, as the recipient of the 2017 Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award.This prestigious award acknowledges and recognizes extraordinary women entrepreneurs from across Michigan who exemplify business creativity and vision and is an active leader in her community.Project D.R.E.A.M. (Deliver-ing Results Effectively to Advance Myself) is an organization dedicated to promoting growth, prosperity and greatness in adolescent girls and young women around the world. Mrs. Cherry founded the company on the belief that all girls, regardless of age, race, social standing or economic status, can achieve greatness.Through her work with Project D.R.E.A.M., Mrs. Cherry works to help build the self-esteem and self- worth of young women and girls within her community and globally by expanding their outlook on life through education and leadership.Mrs. Cherry is also an accomplished speaker and trainer and has trained hundreds of leaders across the country to help maximize their leadership potential. She is the author of “I Was Born to Lose, But I Chose to Win,” a book where she tells her personal story of overcoming extreme adversity.The award was presented to Mrs. Cherry at the 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference hosted by MAFE at the University of Michigan Detroit Center in Detroit. This annual conference brings together Michigan’s most influential business experts and entrepreneurs to educate, inspire and celebrate women in business.“We are delighted to recognize and celebrate women entrepreneurs who are overcoming barriers and shaping Michigan’s future through their passion and determination,” said Tonya McNeal-Weary, Founder and Executive Director of MAFE. “With this award, MAFE celebrates the power of women-owned businesses in transforming communities through job creation and economic revitalization,” McNeal-Weary added.Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting and promoting the economic growth and advancement of women business owners in Michigan through advocacy, entrepreneurial training and leadership development.MAFE gives women entrepreneurs the opportunity to expand their influence and increase their visibility by providing a forum where business women can unite, network, and leverage best practices within an organization of their peers.MAFE names Project D.R.E.A.M. founder Tinesha Cherry 2017 Female Entrepreneur of the YearTinesha Cherry

