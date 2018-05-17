NATIONAL BLACK CHILD DEVELOPMENT WEEK KICKS OFF MAY 14 – 18 TO FOSTER MORE EQUITY AND ACTION AROUND CRITICAL ISSUES FACING BLACK CHILDREN

Continued Focus on Disproportionate Expulsions and Suspensions of Black Preschoolers Jumpstarts the Week

SILVER SPRING, MD (May 14, 2018) – With one of the greatest civil rights issues of our time at the forefront – the preschool-to-prison pipeline among young Black students — the NBCDI, Inc., will host its annual National Black Child Development Week (NBCDW) from May 14 -18. Reaching communities across the nation, NBCDW 2018 is a time of national awareness, collective action and community mobilization against the most critical issues of the day for Black children.

Delivering on the Promise , NBCDI’s national campaign to address the rising rates of suspensions and expulsions in early childhood education, serves as the centerpiece along with local Community of Practice covenings, the worldwide premiere of our Delivering on the Promise video featuring Senator Cory Booker and other local activities and events.

“National Black Child Development Week is always an important time for us,” said Tobeka G. Green, NBCDI president & CEO. “While we’re working tirelessly to advance our mission every day, NBCDW is a unified moment in time when the entire country celebrates Black children’s brilliance and resilience and mobilizes in lock-step to tackle the most pressing issues impacting Black children’s educational attainment and overall well-being.”

NBCDI WEEK IN FOCUS

Themed “The Movement Continues,” and hosted during the anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education each year, NBCDW features:

Monday, May 14 — Delivering on the Promise National Partners Launch: NBCDI officially welcomes more than a dozen new and longstanding national partners who are supporting NBCDW and have joined the Delivering on the Promise Campaign to the fight for the elimination of suspensions and expulsions in early childhood education. The worldwide premiere of NBCDI’s Delivering on the Promise video featuring Senator Cory Booker is scheduled at Noon.

· Tuesday/Wednesday, May 15 & 16 — Delivering on the Promise National Days of Action: NBCDI Delivering on the Promise Communities of Practice will host events in cities across the country designed to mobilize their communities in eliminating the preschool-to-prison pipeline. Look for town hall meetings, legislative briefings, family engagement seminars and Facebook Live panels. To attend or learn more, email jspeed@nbcdi.org.

· Thursday, May 17 — NBCDI Think Babies ™ Webinar: NBCDI will announce its partnership with ZERO TO THREE’s Think Babies ™ campaign created to advance infant-toddler policy priorities. Attendees will learn more about NBCDI’s commitment to ensuring Black infants, toddlers and families have equitable access to effective and practical resources needed for them to thrive from birth.

· Friday, May 18 — Media Day: NBCDI takes over the Internet to amplify its programs and policy initiatives that are improving and advancing the quality of life for Black children and families through education and advocacy. Check for special Blogs, Black Parenting Magazine Podcast, educational social media infographics and more.

· Saturday, May 20 — NBCDI National Affiliate Network Community Day of Action: Nationwide, Affiliates will culminate NBCDW by hosting activities customized to the needs of Black children and families in their communities. Health fairs, community fairs, book drives, Black fatherhood events and film screenings take center stage.

For more information on NBCDW or its programs and policy initiatives, visit www.nbcdi.org . For media inquiries contact Jemia Kinsey at taylor@taylorcommunicationsgroup.com.

TOBEKA G. GREEN IS AVAILABLE FOR MEDIA INTERVIEWS

-MORE

ABOUT NATIONAL BLACK CHILD DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE, INC.

Established in 1970, the National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI) is a national nonprofit organization with a

mission “to improve and advance the quality of life for Black children and families through education and advocacy.”

With our National Affiliate Network, we develop and deliver strengths-based, culturally-relevant, evidence-based, and trauma-informed curricula and programs focused on health and wellness, family engagement, and early literacy. We also support increased access to effective education by providing professional development scholarships to early childhood educators. NBCDI, our National Affiliate Network, and our members advocate for and inform education policies at the federal, state, and local levels to ensure standards, regulations, and resource allocations support equitable systems for Black children and families across the country. www.nbcdi.org

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: