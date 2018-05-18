Roots
Home > Roots

Last Motor City Makeover Cleanup set for May 19


Leave a comment

It’s not too late to get in on the last weekend of Motor City Makeover, the City of Detroit’s annual cleanup and beautification effort.  Hundreds of volunteers will clean and beautify their neighborhoods in Districts 6 & 7 on Saturday, May 19.


HOW TO REGISTER
Individuals and groups that still wish to participate in the Motor City Makeover effort MUST contact the City of Detroit Department of Neighborhoods to receive a limited supply of bags and gloves and to arrange for special pickup of debris.

Department of Neighborhoods – District 6
Ninfa Cancel, Manager | (313) 236-3530 (Cell)
Ammie Woodruff, Deputy Manager | (313) 236-3529 (Cell)

Department of Neighborhoods – District 7
Ray Solomon, Manager | (313) 236-3516 (Cell)
Mona Ali, Deputy Manager | (313) 236-3540 (Cell)

Below are some points of interest for May 19:

DISTRICT 6

Location 1:
Alley between 30th and 31st streets from Horatio to Herbert
Community group will clean alley
New Kidz on the Block
Alfred Rosbury, President | (313) 778-1144
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 30 volunteers

Location 2:
7409 Joy Road at Prairie Street
Group will clean and beautify 2 vacant lots (Midwest Legacy Center)
Midwest Civic Council of Block Clubs
Sheri Burton, President | (313) 570-4998
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.  | 20 volunteers


DISTRICT 7

Location 1:
Ashton Street between Warren Avenue and Whitlock
Group will clean the entire block
Warrendale Community Organization
Barb Matney, President | 313 999-4530
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 50 volunteers

Location 2:
DeSoto and Ellsworth between Livernois and Tuller
Group will clean on both streets (DeSoto and Ellsworth)
DeSoto Ellsworth Block Association
Gwen Lanier, Vice President | (313) 655-3136
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 20 volunteers

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading Last Motor City Makeover Cleanup set for May 19

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close