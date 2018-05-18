Last Motor City Makeover Cleanup set for May 19

It’s not too late to get in on the last weekend of Motor City Makeover, the City of Detroit’s annual cleanup and beautification effort. Hundreds of volunteers will clean and beautify their neighborhoods in Districts 6 & 7 on Saturday, May 19.



HOW TO REGISTER

Individuals and groups that still wish to participate in the Motor City Makeover effort MUST contact the City of Detroit Department of Neighborhoods to receive a limited supply of bags and gloves and to arrange for special pickup of debris.

Department of Neighborhoods – District 6

Ninfa Cancel, Manager | (313) 236-3530 (Cell)

Ammie Woodruff, Deputy Manager | (313) 236-3529 (Cell)

Department of Neighborhoods – District 7

Ray Solomon, Manager | (313) 236-3516 (Cell)

Mona Ali, Deputy Manager | (313) 236-3540 (Cell)





Below are some points of interest for May 19:

DISTRICT 6

Location 1:

Alley between 30th and 31st streets from Horatio to Herbert

Community group will clean alley

New Kidz on the Block

Alfred Rosbury, President | (313) 778-1144

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 30 volunteers

Location 2:

7409 Joy Road at Prairie Street

Group will clean and beautify 2 vacant lots (Midwest Legacy Center)

Midwest Civic Council of Block Clubs

Sheri Burton, President | (313) 570-4998

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 20 volunteers



DISTRICT 7

Location 1:

Ashton Street between Warren Avenue and Whitlock

Group will clean the entire block

Warrendale Community Organization

Barb Matney, President | 313 999-4530

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 50 volunteers

Location 2:

DeSoto and Ellsworth between Livernois and Tuller

Group will clean on both streets (DeSoto and Ellsworth)

DeSoto Ellsworth Block Association

Gwen Lanier, Vice President | (313) 655-3136

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 20 volunteers

