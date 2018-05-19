Home

#CleverCoins: The Future Of Music With Taquee Bond & United Masters


Cleverly Chloe’s #CleverCoins is back for episode with @TaqeeBond & @BenFrankIV discuss Kanye vs. Vann Lathan on TMZ live and the benefits of United Masters, a new service for indie artists that says it will replace record labels.

Listen on SoundCloud and iTunes below.

Learn more about United Masters below.

#CleverCoins: The Future Of Music With Taquee Bond & United Masters was originally published on globalgrind.com

