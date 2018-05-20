Home

Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher!

Cleanliness aside, what’s the appeal of sharing saliva with your pet?


Leave a comment
Smiling African American woman reading a text message on phone.

Source: BraunS / Getty

This video is going viral on the @CuteEmergency channel, but we’re not saying “Aw.”

No matter how adorable your puppy is, don’t let it lick the silverware and plates that you’ll be serving your guests. Dishwasher or not, this is why your mom warned you not to eat everybody’s house.

@ShezusChrist said what everyone was thinking: “The hand was white and that’s all I needed to know.”

Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher!

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close