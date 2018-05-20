Sick: Cop Falsely Arrests Woman For DUI After Sexually Assaulting Her

According to Shaun King, a Texas State Trooper named Officer Hubbard needs to be arrested immediately for the rape and kidnapping of Sherita Dixon Cole.

This woman was kidnapped & raped by a Texas State Trooper— OFFICER HUBBARD, she is now being held hostage in Ellis County Jail! Sherita Dixon Cole just happens to be a close personal friend of Civil Rights Attorney/my friend @MeritLaw These are the facts he got from her family: pic.twitter.com/bVqUYI0H79 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 20, 2018

King typed: “This woman was kidnapped and raped by a Texas State Trooper— OFFICER HUBBARD, she is now being held hostage in Ellis County Jail!

Sherita Dixon Cole just happens to be a close personal friend of Civil Rights Attorney and my close friend Lee Merritt. These are the facts he was able to get together after speaking with Sherita’s family:

On May 20th, 2018 at approximately 1:30AM Sherita Dixon Cole was pulled over in Waxahachie, TX by a Texas State Trooper— Officer Hubbard, near a abandoned car dealership (I287 South & I35 South). She was told she was being stopped because Hubbard expected she was driving while intoxicated. Cole voluntarily performed and passed all dui/dwi protocol including a breathalyzer. However, Hubbard decided he “didn’t like [her] attitude” and that he was going to take her to jail anyway. He handcuffed her hands behind her back and placed Cole in the front passenger seat of his patrol vehicle. Hubbard then took a seat beside Cole and placed his hand on her thigh. He asked her if she wanted to go home as he hiked up her skirt. He told her that she could earn her way home, if she really wanted to go.

Cole had called her boyfriend to the scene of the stop when she was first pulled over. He arrived just as the officer began to accost her. Hubbard asked Cole who was in the car. When she explained it was her fiancé he asked her was he armed. When she said he was not, Hubbard retorted “If you tell him what happened he will be armed and his fire arm will be visible when I have to shoot him.” Hubbard went out to speak with Cole’s boyfriend and allowed him to speak with her briefly in his presence. She told him that she passed the DUI/DWI protocol but the officer said he was taking her in anyway “because of [her] attitude.” Hubbard immediately ended the conversation and told Cole he was taking her to the Ellis County Jail. Her fiancé told Hubbard that he would follow them to the jail but Hubbard warned him that he could not follow him and would be arrested if he tried. Cole’s fiancé drove a short distance up the road and waited for the officer to head toward the jail.

Instead, Hubbard reentered the patrol car after placing Cole back into front passenger seat with her hands cuffed behind her back. He drove the car behind the vacant dealership and told Cole “why don’t you just give me some of that sweet pussy you have been given your fiancé and then you can go home.” Cole begged Hubbard to just take her to jail. He placed his hands back up her skirt and penetrated her vagina, warning her “not to be stupid!” He explained, she could “go home tonight” if she just gave him what he wanted. When Hubbard’s patrol car didn’t come up the road, Cole’s fiancé looped around the highway and made its way behind the dealership. When Hubbard saw the car approaching he drove off while Cole’s fiancé followed at a distance. Hubbard maneuvered his vehicle down back streets and was successfully able to lose the vehicle tailing him. He told Cole that he knew a place where they could go and where he could get what he wanted so she did not have to go to jail. He continued to pull at her clothes and place his hand down her shirt and up her skirt. Cole continued to beg to just be taken to jail as her boyfriend searched for her. Finally, Hubbard relented and drove back to the highway and to Ellis County jail where she was booked for DUI/DWI. Cole currently remains in police custody but has been allowed to speak with her family and fiancé. We are actively working to get her released and to get the full identify of this officer in order to get him off the streets.

This woman is a mother and a corporate professional. She didn’t just make this up. A horrible crime was committed against her and it needs to be deal with immediately.

Sherita we are getting you out and getting you justice.”

