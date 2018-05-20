Wayne County Clerk removes Commissioner Reggie Reg Davis from the August 7 primary ballot

On May 15, Wayne County Clerk, Cathy M. Garrett upheld Monique Baker McCormick’s challenge to remove Commissioner Reggie Reg Davis from the August 7, 2018 Primary Election.

MONIQUE BAKER MCCORMICK, is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, Businesswoman, resident and registered elector of the City of Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan. Ms. McCormick is a candidate for the office of Wayne County Commission 6th District and will appear on the City of Detroit’s August 7, 2018 Primary Ballot.

In January 2018, upon Wayne County Commissioner Burton Leland’s resignation, Reggie Reg Davis was appointed to Leland’s Wayne County Commission District 6 seat. Mr. Davis sought to run for the Wayne County Commissioner District 6 seat in the August 7, 2018 Primary Election, however when he completed his affidavit of identity, it is undisputed that, Mr. Davis failed to indicate his full former name, Reginald Gary Davis Jr, on his affidavit of identity as required by MCL 168.558, nor did he cure that defect in a timely fashion.

On April 24,2018 and May 14, 2018, Ms. McCormick challenged Reggie Reg Davis’ Affidavit of Identity. Ms. McCormick noticed that Mr. Davis did not enter his full former name Pursuant to MCL 168.558(2) which unambiguously stipulates that a candidate who is “not using a name, whether a given name, a surname or otherwise, this is not a name that he or she was given at birth the candidate shall include his or her full former name on the Affidavit of Identity.

In Sullivan v Secretary of State, 373 Mich 627, 631; 130 NW2d 392 (1964), our Supreme Court, commenting on the purpose of § 558, observed that the requirement of full and complete identification of candidates required by the statutory provision was intended to “provide the electorate with the information necessary to cast their ballots effectively for the candidates of their choice.”

Reggie Reg Davis has obtained Attorney Melvin Butch Hollowell to represent him and is requesting to be put back on the ballot. You can read the Clerks determination letter and Butch Hollowell’s response by clicking the links below: