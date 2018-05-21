Home

“Check Your Girl Bro:” Sprint Worker Says Customer’s GF Texted Him First

She claims the employee stole her number, but he’s ready to risk it all (including his job) to prove he’s innocent.


Leave a comment
Woman social networking in bed on her phone

Source: andresr / Getty

“I don’t give a fuck about this job,” warned a Sprint employee after a disgruntled customer knocked his phone out of his hand.

The employee was trying to prove that the customer’s girlfriend had texted him first after her man confronted him on the job.

Watch the video below and decide who you think is telling the truth.

Tweeter @OGCORLIN said, “What nigga do you know that will willingly give his phone up? That’s an innocent man,” siding with the Sprint employee.

Let IG star @KleonTheComedian explain why you should never go through your lady’s phone, let alone approach who ever she’s been talking to.

😂😂😂😂

A post shared by The Brand • The Podcast (@niggazwitbeardz) on

“Check Your Girl Bro:” Sprint Worker Says Customer’s GF Texted Him First was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading “Check Your Girl Bro:” Sprint Worker Says Customer’s GF Texted Him First

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close