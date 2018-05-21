“Check Your Girl Bro:” Sprint Worker Says Customer’s GF Texted Him First

“I don’t give a fuck about this job,” warned a Sprint employee after a disgruntled customer knocked his phone out of his hand.

The employee was trying to prove that the customer’s girlfriend had texted him first after her man confronted him on the job.

Watch the video below and decide who you think is telling the truth.

Who y’all think texted who first?? pic.twitter.com/56jhX2k4Va — LocNess Mobsta♊️ (@SayMzFacade) May 19, 2018

Tweeter @OGCORLIN said, “What nigga do you know that will willingly give his phone up? That’s an innocent man,” siding with the Sprint employee.

What nigga do you know that Will willingly give his phone up? That’s an innocent man. https://t.co/VdPYRPJGVe — Whorelin. (@OGCORLIN) May 19, 2018

Let IG star @KleonTheComedian explain why you should never go through your lady’s phone, let alone approach who ever she’s been talking to.

😂😂😂😂 A post shared by The Brand • The Podcast (@niggazwitbeardz) on May 20, 2018 at 6:58pm PDT

