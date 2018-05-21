DTE Energy’s Beacon Park Announces free summer concert series

Enjoy live music in the park along with Night Markets, food truck offerings, craft beer, cocktails and lawn games

Music will take center stage at Beacon Park this summer when the DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation and the Downtown Detroit Partnership present a free, three-part concert series showcasing national acts on Sat., June 16, Sat., July 21 and Sat., August 18, 2018.

Metro Detroit’s own, JR JR, will kick off the series on Sat, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. Originally named Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., Joshua Epstein and Daniel Zott’s unique mix of folk, indie pop and electronic elements has been compared to the Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel. The Royal Oak duo is perhaps best known for their Top 10 Alternative single, “Gone.”

In July, Beacon Park will mark its one year anniversary with a free concert by international headliners Saint Motel on Sat., July 21. The LA-based, indie pop, foursome has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and played main stage at major music festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. The group, who is currently working on new music to follow their 2012 and 2016 album releases of Voyeur and saintmotelevision respectively, are set to hit the road shortly after their Beacon Park performance, for a fall headlining tour.

“We’re excited to announce our summer events, including our concerts, which bring a full schedule of fun, free programming to Beacon Park,” said Nancy Moody, DTE Energy vice president of Public Affairs. “When we launched Beacon Park in 2017, our hope was that it would be a destination for those who live, work and play in Detroit. The park continues to live up to this aspiration.”

The free concert series will continue on Sat., August 18 with the final national act to be announced soon. At all three shows, concert-goers will have the chance to shop at Beacon Park’s open air Night Market, enjoy a variety of food truck offerings, visit Lumen Detroit for dinner, craft beer and cocktails, or play lawn games.

“The eclectic lineup of free concerts and programs at Beacon Park this summer was created with all demographics in mind,” said Bob Gregory, chief planning and public spaces officer of Downtown Detroit Partnership. “We are thrilled to round-out our first year operating, programming and managing Beacon Park with another summer of uniquely-Detroit events, open to all.”

About Beacon Park

Beacon Park, located at Grand River and Cass Avenue, was developed by DTE Energy as both a programmed public space and a catalyst for growth in west central downtown. The park hosts hundreds of events annually, from headliner concerts to family fun days and fitness boot camps. Programming for the park is underwritten by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation. Visit DTEBeaconPark.com for a full list of events.

About Downtown Detroit Partnership

Downtown Detroit Partnership strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic, and government partners to create a vibrant, resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org.

