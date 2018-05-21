Head Of Streams: Barack And Michelle Obama Sign Mega-Deal With Netflix

The Obama’s first big move since leaving the White House is a monster streaming deal with Netflix.

The agreement could potentially include a scripted series, an unscripted series, a docu-series, documentaries and features, all under the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions company.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018

Barack and Michelle each released statements since the announcement. Here’s what Barack said of the deal:

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience… That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

FLOTUS added:

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

Here’s what Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said:

“Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better. We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

Barack’s 103 million Twitter followers, put him in elite digital class with Netflix, who has over 125 million global subscribers.

The Obamas also have a $65 million book contract with Penguin Random House.

Click here to read @RoyceDunmore’s five suggestions for reality shows that they should make.

Head Of Streams: Barack And Michelle Obama Sign Mega-Deal With Netflix was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: