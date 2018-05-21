Home

Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers

She lets us in on what it's like to grow up in peak Jordan era


Leave a comment
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Lena Waithe is the latest celeb to take on Complex’s series Sneaker Shopping, and she met up with Joe La Puma in New York City’s Stadium Goods for a day of shopping.

Throughout the episode, Lena talks about the reason she doesn’t wear women’s sneakers, why her fiancee bought her a pair of shoes instead of an engagement ring, and what it was like to grow up in Chicago watching Michael Jordan play basketball.

Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close