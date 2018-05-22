T.I. Claims His Image Is Ruined Because He Was Arrested

On May 16, according to USA Today, a Henry County police report claims that T.I., born Clifford Harris, Jr., lost the key to his gated community, the Eagles Landing Country Club in Stockbridge, Georgia. Euwan James, the security guard, was reportedly sleeping and did not recognize T.I. An argument ensued and James called police. And what happened next, the rapper claims could ruin his reputation and mess up his money. I ADDED THIS TO BREAK UP THE RECAP.

“A police report says the dispatcher heard T.I. yelling through the phone at James,” says the newspaper. “The security guard claims he eventually let T.I. inside the neighborhood. James says the rapper drove home, then returned and said ‘Come outside so we can deal with this man to man.’” When the police arrived, T.I. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault and then released on bail. T.I.’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, released a statement, saying he was wrongfully arrested.

T.I. is now speaking out about his arrest and says his image is damaged.

See Also: UK Royal Wears Blackface Brooch, Offers Lame Apology To Meghan Markle

The rapper told TMZ.com, that someone needs to be held “accountable for the retribution that must be paid through. I spent a lot of time reconstructing my image. You know, from my past transgressions so I could deal with other corporations, then you throw me out there like I’m just drunk and beating up on people.” He continued, “That ruins future possible opportunities for me. So if you take money off of my table, it can’t be whole again until you replace it. So who’s going to replace it is the question.” Watch the video below:

Something tells me the 37-year-old’s image will survive. It’s not as if T.I. is known to be a prim and proper flower. Outside of his weapon and drug charges FROM YEAR TK, just last year he was all over every website for cheating on his wife with a random side-piece. Of course, if T.I. was wrongfully arrested at his gated community, his name should be cleared—but his “image” is certainly not in jeopardy.

You can listen to the 911 call below:

SEE ALSO:

Here’s Why NewsOne Won’t Be Covering One Iota Of The Royal Wedding

White House Spokeswoman Called ‘Uncle Tom’ At Correspondents’ Dinner

Black Police Officer Shot And Killed In His Home

T.I. Claims His Image Is Ruined Because He Was Arrested was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: