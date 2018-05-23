Southeast Michigan Omega Foundation, Inc., to hold annual scholarship banquet

The Southeast Michigan Omega Foundation, Inc., (SMOFI) will hold its annual scholarship banquet June 2, 2018 from 11:30-3 p.m. at St. John’s Banquet Center (22001 Northwestern Highway) in Southfield, awarding scholarships to African-American males in the Detroit area.

The keynote speaker is Charles A. Bruce, candidate for Grand Basileus. First International Photographer for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. John Williams is an honoree.

“The mentorship, financial support, and them knowing that somebody else out here cares about who they are and what they are doing in their lives, is important to us,” said Lee Oliphant, Scholarship Chairman. “We’re trying to have a positive impact on our community and the best way for us to do that is to ensure we can have as many educated black men in our communities be able to go to college.”

The Southeast Michigan Omega Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization that was created in 1982 by members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. These men were dedicated to the social and academic improvement in African-American male youth in Detroit. SMOFI’s mission is, “To have a positive and uplifting impact on Southeast Michigan-area youth and families by providing them with programs and services that educate, mentor, support and broaden their horizons”.

SMOFI has expanded its reach to include Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties since 2015. They have grown their mentoring programs each year and have increased their academic support to aspiring high school graduates who want to pursue a college education. Since 2001, they have awarded 64 four-year scholarships and will support another six students this year, bringing the total scholarships awarded to seventy. SMOFI is very proud of the academic record established cumulatively. To date, they have an 83% graduation rate among the students awarded a scholarship. Many of these students, who may not have had the opportunity otherwise, have graduated with degrees in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine.

